scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

NEET MDS 2023 application edit window reopens today; how to make amends

NEET MDS 2023: Already registered NEET MDS 2023 candidates will be able to edit and modify the application forms on the official website of NBE — nbe.edu.in.

This is the second chance the students are getting to edit the incorrect images in the NEET MDS 2023 application form. The last date to correct the details and add photograph is February 19. (Representative image)

NEET MDS  2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) reopens the online application window to edit details on the already filled National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) form 2023 today, on February 17.

Read |NEET UG 2023: Overlapping syllabus between NEET and Class 12 board exams

Applicants who have already registered in NEET MDS 2023 and have made mistakes in the application form with respect to images can upload images in the NEET MDS application form on the official website  o NBE — nbe.edu.in

This is the second chance the students are getting to edit the incorrect images in the NEET MDS 2023 application form. The last date to correct the details and add photograph is February 19.

NEET MDS 2023: How to edit

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) — nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
One year of war in Ukraine: How West, Russia are placed; India’s co...
One year of war in Ukraine: How West, Russia are placed; India’s co...

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET-MDS Section link.

Step 3: Click on the  “Already Registered? To Login” option.

Step 4: Enter your login details. Now, click on the edit window and make changes to the application form.

Step 5: Once done, submit the NEET PG 2023 application form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

Advertisement

Any information mentioned in the application and/or document(s) uploaded  can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Candidate Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number, and Email ID. Editable information/images/documents can be changed any number of times before finally clicking on the “Submit” button. Once the updated information is submitted by clicking the Submit button, no further changes shall be allowed during the edit window.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 11:03 IST
Next Story

7 held in Bengaluru for forging documents, ‘leasing’ Hindustan Aeronautics Limited land

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close