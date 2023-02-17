NEET MDS 2023 application edit window reopens today; how to make amends

NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) reopens the online application window to edit details on the already filled National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) form 2023 today, on February 17.

Applicants who have already registered in NEET MDS 2023 and have made mistakes in the application form with respect to images can upload images in the NEET MDS application form on the official website o NBE — nbe.edu.in.

This is the second chance the students are getting to edit the incorrect images in the NEET MDS 2023 application form. The last date to correct the details and add photograph is February 19.

NEET MDS 2023: How to edit

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) — nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET-MDS Section link.

Step 3: Click on the “Already Registered? To Login” option.

Step 4: Enter your login details. Now, click on the edit window and make changes to the application form.

Step 5: Once done, submit the NEET PG 2023 application form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

Advertisement

Any information mentioned in the application and/or document(s) uploaded can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Candidate Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number, and Email ID. Editable information/images/documents can be changed any number of times before finally clicking on the “Submit” button. Once the updated information is submitted by clicking the Submit button, no further changes shall be allowed during the edit window.