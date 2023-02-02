NEET MDS 2023 application correction window to open today; check how to edit

NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will today open the online application window to correct the details on the already filled National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) form. Candidates who have already registered in NEET MDS 2023 can edit and modify the application form on the official website of NBE — nbe.edu.in.

The NEET MDS 2023 application form correction window will open at 3 pm. The last date to make the changes in the NEET MDS application form is February 5 till 11:55 pm.

No new application can be registered or examination fee payment can be made during this period. Also, in case of a change in candidate category and/or PwD status can be paid during the edit window.

NEET MDS 2023: how to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE — nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET MDS 2023’ link.

Step 3: On the new page, click on NEET MDS – Application Link.

Step 4: Now, on the next page, click on login.

Step 5: Enter your user ID and password.

Step 6: The NEET MDS application form will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Now, make the necessary changes and submit the form.

All the information provided in the NEET MDS 2023 registration form and documents uploaded can be edited. However, the candidate’s name, test city, nationality, mobile number and email id cannot be edited.

NBE has released a list of candidates who have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per the prescribed image upload instructions in the application form. Such candidates will be required to rectify the images in their application form during the edit window. In case of changes made in payment-dependent fields including the category and/or PwD status which requires a candidate to make an additional payment of Rs 1,000, such changes will only be saved after the successful payment of the balance fee.

As per the dates mentioned on the official website, NBE will again open the NEET MDS application correction window to edit the incorrect images – Photographs, Signatures and Thumb Impressions.

The final NEET MDS 2023 edit window will be available from February 10 to 13. After that, no such provision will be given to the candidates. For more details check the official website of NBE — nbe.edu.in.