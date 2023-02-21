NEET MDS 2023: Admit card releasing tomorrow, steps to download

NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 examination. Eligible candidates can download the e-admit card from the official NBE website — natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2023 registration began in the month of January. According to the official schedule, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 1 and the result will be declared on March 31.

NEET MDS 2023: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the home page

Step 3: Fill in your credentials like application number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card for future references

All the candidates must carry a hard copy of the e-admit card to the examination centre to avoid any last minute confusion.

A candidate for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course must have a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and must be registered with the State Dental Council. Candidates should also have undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college.