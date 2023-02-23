NEET MDS 2023: Admit card released, check how to download

NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 examination. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the hall ticket from the official NBE website — natboard.edu.in.

According to the official notice, hall tickets were scheduled to be released on February 22, and candidates have to login at the official portal to check. The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on March 1 and the results will be declared on March 31.

NEET MDS 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Login by entering your user id and password

Step 3: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the hall ticket for future references.

All candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of the admit card to their respective exam centre to avoid any last minute confusion.

The question paper will consist of 240 multiple choice questions. Candidates will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.