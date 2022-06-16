NEET MDS 2022: Top dental colleges; check previous year cutoff

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2022) counselling date is expected to be declared soon. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling for NEET MDS 2022 and all details will be notified on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

This year, the NBE NEET MDS result 2022 was announced at nbe.edu.in on May 27, 2022.

To participate in the NEET MDS seat allotment process, aspirants need to complete the registration process on or before the NEET MDS 2022 registration dates. Candidates can check the list of top dental colleges in India and the previous year’s cutoff ranks.

NEET MDS 2022: Top dental colleges in India

Candidates can check the list of top dental colleges in India with the previous year’s last ranks for general categories on which admission was granted in Orthodontics specialisation.

Top dental colleges in India for MDS – Orthodontics

Name of the college Orthodontics last rank JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru 11085 MCODS Mangalore- Manipal College of Dental Sciences 5643 IMS BHU – Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University 764 KGMU Lucknow – King George’s Medical University 6 Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai 14

Through NEET MDS 2022, admission to 6,501 seats to 50 per cent All India Quota seats, 50 per cent state quota seats, deemed/central universities, ESIC, and private universities will be offered.