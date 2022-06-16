scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
NEET MDS 2022: Top dental colleges; check previous year cutoff

MCC to release the NEET MDS 2022 counselling schedule. Check details on top dental colleges for MDS, previous year's last ranks.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 3:31:56 pm
Candidates can check the list of top dental colleges in India with the previous year's last ranks for general categories.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2022) counselling date is expected to be declared soon. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling for NEET MDS 2022 and all details will be notified on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

This year, the NBE NEET MDS result 2022 was announced at nbe.edu.in on May 27, 2022.

Read |NEET PG 2022: List of important topics, last-minute tips to score well

Recommended:: [Check your MDS Admission chances through All India, Central & Deemed Universities Counsellings as per your NEET MDS Rank] Use – NEET MDS College Predictor

To participate in the NEET MDS seat allotment process, aspirants need to complete the registration process on or before the NEET MDS 2022 registration dates. Candidates can check the list of top dental colleges in India and the previous year’s cutoff ranks.  

NEET MDS 2022: Top dental colleges in India

Candidates can check the list of top dental colleges in India with the previous year’s last ranks for general categories on which admission was granted in Orthodontics specialisation. 

Top dental colleges in India for MDS  – Orthodontics

Also read |NEET-UG 2022 correction window opens; check details here
Name of the college Orthodontics last rank
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru 11085
MCODS Mangalore- Manipal College of Dental Sciences 5643
IMS BHU – Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University 764
KGMU Lucknow – King George’s Medical University 6
Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai 14

Through NEET MDS 2022, admission to 6,501 seats to 50 per cent All India Quota seats, 50 per cent state quota seats, deemed/central universities, ESIC, and private universities will be offered.

