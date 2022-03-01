NEET-MDS 2022 revised exam dates announced; registration window to reopen on March 21

March 1, 2022 6:01:41 pm
The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised exam dates for the NEET MDS 2022. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 6 but was postponed. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – natboard.edu.in
The application process to apply for the exam will also be reopened on March 21. Candidates will be allowed to apply till March 30, 11:55 pm. The edit window for candidates who submit the application forms in the above-mentioned schedule will be available between April 1 to 4. The admit card will be issued on April 24.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had earlier announced its decision to extend the cut-off date for completion of an internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2022 to July 31, 2022.
Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 from January 4 to January 24 shall not be allowed to edit their applications during the mentioned windows.
