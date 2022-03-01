NEET-MDS 2022 revised exam dates announced; registration window to reopen on March 21

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised exam dates for the NEET MDS 2022. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 6 but was postponed. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – natboard.edu.in

The application process to apply for the exam will also be reopened on March 21. Candidates will be allowed to apply till March 30, 11:55 pm. The edit window for candidates who submit the application forms in the above-mentioned schedule will be available between April 1 to 4. The admit card will be issued on April 24.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had earlier announced its decision to extend the cut-off date for completion of an internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2022 to July 31, 2022.

Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 from January 4 to January 24 shall not be allowed to edit their applications during the mentioned windows.