NEET MDS 2022 Revised cut-off released; how to check 

NEET MDS 2022: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today released the revised cut-off for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 exam. Candidates can check the new cut-offs at the official website – natboard.edu.in

As per the release, the minimum qualifying cut-off has been reduced in accordance with instructions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India. NEET MDS 2022 result was announced on May 27.

NEET MDS 2022 Revised cut-off: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET-MDS tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on NEET MDS revised cut-off link

Step 4: Download pdf and take print out for future reference.

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-MDS 2022 Information Bulletin. It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022,” the official notice reads.