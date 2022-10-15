scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

NEET MDS 2022 Revised cut-off released; how to check 

As per the release, the minimum qualifying cut-off has been reduced in accordance with instructions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India. NEET MDS 2022 result was announced on May 27. 

neet mds 2022, neet mds revised cut-offCandidates can check the new cut-offs at the official website - natboard.edu.in (Representative image)

NEET MDS 2022: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today released the revised cut-off for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 exam. Candidates can check the new cut-offs at the official website – natboard.edu.in

Read |Fee structure for education at AIIMS could be modelled along lines of IITs, IIMs

NEET MDS 2022 Revised cut-off: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET-MDS tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on NEET MDS revised cut-off link

Step 4: Download pdf and take print out for future reference.

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-MDS 2022 Information Bulletin. It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022,” the official notice reads. 

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 11:32:35 am
I hope Suryakumar Yadav becomes the X-factor for India: Rohit Sharma ahead of the T20 World Cup

