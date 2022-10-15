NEET MDS 2022 Revised cut-off released; how to check 

NEET MDS 2022: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today released the revised cut-off for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 exam. Candidates can check the new cut-offs at the official website – natboard.edu.in
As per the release, the minimum qualifying cut-off has been reduced in accordance with instructions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India. NEET MDS 2022 result was announced on May 27.
NEET MDS 2022 Revised cut-off: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – natboard.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the NEET-MDS tab
Step 3: On the new page, click on NEET MDS revised cut-off link
Step 4: Download pdf and take print out for future reference.
“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-MDS 2022 Information Bulletin. It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022,” the official notice reads.