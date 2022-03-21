NEET-MDS 2022 registration window to reopen today: Here’s how to apply

March 21, 2022 11:41:33 am
The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will reopen the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS exam 2022. The registration process will begin on March 21 at 3 pm and will conclude on March 30, 11:55 pm. Candidates can apply at the official website natboard.edu.in
The edit window for candidates who submit the application forms in the above-mentioned schedule will be available between April 1 to 4. The admit card will be issued on April 24.
NEET MDS 2022: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Create a new registration id by filing details
Step 4: Fill form, upload documents
Step 5: Pay fee, submit
NEET MDS 2022 will be conducted on May 2 from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 6 but was postponed.
NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking exam for admission to MDS courses under various universities and institutions across India. Admissions to AIIMS New Delhi, however, are not covered under the exam. Only those who have a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) degree are eligible to apply for the entrance exam. The applicant also should have undergone a 12-month compulsory rotatory internship or practical training by March 31.
