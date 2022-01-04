NEET MDS 2022 application from released, changes introduced in exam timings

NEET MDS 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2022). Eligible candidates can submit the application form at – nbe.edu.in

The last date to submit the application form is January 24, 2022, till 11:55 pm. The edit window will be open till January 28 to 31, 2022, and for correcting mages the window will be open from February 12 to 15, 2022.

Also read | NEET MDS 2022 exam dates announced, application process begins

NBE has also released the information brochure related to the NEET MDS 2022 exam that ​​lists important information such as eligibility, registration process, exam syllabus, exam patter, exam date and center, and result date, among other things.

The three main changes listed out in the newly-released information brochure are:

– The registration fee for NEET MDS 2022 has been decreased from Rs 4,425 to Rs 4,250. However, the registration fee for the PwD, SC and ST exam takers has been increased to Rs 3,250 from Rs 3,245.

– Exam timings have been changed from 2 pm to 5 pm. Now the exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon this year.

– Sikar and Rajkot have been removed from the list of exam center, and instead of them Bhilai and Raipur have been added in the list of new exam cities this year.

A demo test will be available on February 21, 2022. The admit cards for all registered and eligible students will be available from March 1, 2022. As of now, the exam will take place on March 6, 2022 and the result for the same will be declared by March 21, 2022.