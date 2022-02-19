NEET-MDS 2022 exam rescheduled; internship completion date extended

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (MBEMS) has rescheduled the exam date for NEET MDS 2022 exam. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 6. Candidates can read the official notice on the website – natboard.edu.in

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has futher decided to extend the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2022 to July 31, 2022.

“The online application window for submission of applications for NEET-MDS 2022 which has been closed on January 24, 2022 shall now be reopened in due course, in order to enable desirous candidates to apply for NEET-MDS 2022 in view of the revised cut-off date for internship completion,” the notification reads.

The revised schedule for conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 and re-opening of online application window shall be announced shortly on NBEMS website.