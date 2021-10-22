NEET MDS 2022 exam postponed to June 4

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has rescheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022. Initially, the exam was to be conducted on December 19, 2021, but now it has been rescheduled to be conducted on June 4.

“In view of the admissions for the academic session 2021-22 being delayed and yet to be completed, the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 for admissions to academic session 2022-23 has been deferred, with the concurrence of the Dental Council of India vide its letter No. DE-NEET (MDS) Admission-2021/2672 dated October 18,” NBE said in its official notification.

The NEET MDS 2021 exam will be conducted on a single day and a single session as a computer-based exam. The exam comprises 240 Multiple Choices, single correct response questions in the English language only. The time allotted is 3 hrs. There shall be a 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

The Board will release admit card details and other information in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE.