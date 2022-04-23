NEET MDS 2022 exam on May 2: Check last lap preparation strategy

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET MDS 2022 exam on May 2, 2022. According to the official notification, the NEET MDS 2022 admit card will be released on April 25 on the official website at natboard.edu.in. This single entrance exam is conducted for admission to various MDS courses.

Last lap preparation strategy

With nearly eight days left for the exam, candidates should be gearing up for the final stage of preparation. The foremost point to keep in mind is that one should not study anything new during the remaining time and revise whatever they have studied so far. Here are a few tips that one can incorporate into their preparation strategy.

– At this juncture, the topmost priority is to go through NEET MDS previous year question papers. Understand what types of questions are asked, and prepare accordingly.

– It is essential to have a firm grasp over all topics of the NEET MDS 2022 syllabus. However as far as revision is concerned, go through the synopsis of every important topic during the first half of the day and in the next half, practice the MCQs for the same.

– Not all subjects require an in-depth understanding (only for the sake of exam, understanding is a must for future dental practices!) but merely the facts, for example, Pharmacology. Although not as significant, it is a very volatile subject. So, revise the classifications, drugs, drug of choices, etc. every day. The same goes for dental materials and oral pathology.

– Mock tests are important to attempt for getting a good NEET MDS 2022 result. It is important to appear for at least two or three mock tests in a week and also analyze them to be aware of the mistakes that one has made. However, it is not advisable to study for continuous hours at a stretch.

Now, examinees should go through the study materials that they have referred to for the past few months. Books like Dental Pulse, Dentist, etc. are sufficient and no new material is required at this stage. Lastly, one should go through the notes and do a complete revision.