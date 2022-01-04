NEET MDS 2022 exam dates announced, application process begins today

NEET MDS 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has announced the exam dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS exam 2022. As per the notice, the exam will be conducted on March 6, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the website – natboard.edu.in

The registration process for NEET MDS 2022 will begin today at 3 pm on the national board of examination (NBE) website. Interested candidates can apply at nbe.edu.in. The online application process will remain open till January 24, 11:55 pm. The result is likely to be announced on March 21.

NEET MDS 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Create a new registration id by filing details

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking exam for admission to MDS courses under various universities and institutions across India. Admissions to AIIMS New Delhi, however, are not covered under the exam. Only those who have a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) degree are eligible to apply for the entrance exam. The applicant also should have undergone a 12-month compulsory rotatory internship or practical training by March 31.

At the time of online submission of the application form, the candidate will be required to choose the city in which s/he wants to take the test. The choice of the city will depend on the availability of the test centers in a particular city and the allotment will be done on a first come first serve basis.

In case a testing seat is not available, candidates can choose the option in others’ list. The exam will be held in social distancing mode and masks/ face covers will be mandatory in the exam hall, as per rules.