NEET MDS 2020 applications begin: Check exam pattern, how to apply and other details

NEET MDS 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has begun the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, natboard.edu.in. The last date to apply is October 31.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 20 and the result will be declared by January 20, as per the official notification. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode and those who clear it will be eligible for admission to Master’s in Dental Surgery.

Along with NEET, NBE has announced the dates of other exams. NEET MDS, PDCET and FMGE will be held on December 20.

NEET MDS 2020: Eligibility

Applicant must have a bachelor’s degree in dental surgery from a recognised institute or university.

NEET MDS 2020: Exam pattern

NEET PG 2020 exam pattern includes a total of 300 objective type questions for which each candidate will be allotted three hours and 30 minutes. Applicants will be able to access the demo test in the second week of December 2019.

NEET MDS 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET MDS 2020 link

Step 3: Fill form, upload images

Step 4: Make payment

NEET MDS 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 3750 for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 2750.