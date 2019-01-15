NEET MDS 2019 result declared at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2019 result: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS result on its official website, natboard.edu.in. The result in form of PDF has been declared on the website including roll-number, score and rank. Also, the individual score cards of the candidates will be released on January 19.

NEET MDS was conducted on December 14, 2018. The NEET-MDS is the eligibility exam for admission to dental colleges across India for the batch starting in the academic year 2019-20.

NEET MDS 2019 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on NEET-MDS under NBE results column

Step 3: A new window will open, find your roll number

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for any dental college in the country. Selection will be declared on the basis of score. Every institute has its own cut-off.