NEET MDS 2019 online registration begins, apply by November 6

NEET MDS 2019: The MDS examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 14 NEET MDS 2019: The MDS examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 14

NEET MDS 2019: The online application process for the Master in Dental Surgery (MDS 2019) examination has started. The candidates can apply online through the official website of National Board of Examination (NBE), nbe.edu.in on or before November 6, 2018. The MDS examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 14.

NEET-PG 2019 and NEET-MDS 2019 will be held on a single day in a single session. The MCQ based examination will be conducted in computer-based mode. The application process is likely to begin in October, and the candidates have to apply online.

Application Fees:

General/ OBC category candidates: Rs 3750

SC/ ST/ PWD (PH) candidates: Rs 2750.

Exam pattern of NEET

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology.

Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. Preparation syllabus includes the whole of Class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects. Every correct answer would fetch you plus four marks and every incorrect answer results in a negative mark. Questions that are not attempted do not have any penalty marks. So, choose your battles wisely, if you do not know a question for sure, do not mark it.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd