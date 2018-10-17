Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • NEET MDS 2019 online registration begins, apply by November 6

NEET MDS 2019 online registration begins, apply by November 6

NEET MDS 2019: The candidates can apply online through the official website of National Board of Examination (NBE), nbe.edu.in on or before November 6, 2018. The MDS examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 14

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 17, 2018 9:44:50 am
natboard.edu.in, neet mds 2019, neet mds, neet, neet ug, neet mds exams, neet exam dates, neet pg dates NEET MDS 2019: The MDS examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 14

NEET MDS 2019: The online application process for the Master in Dental Surgery (MDS 2019) examination has started. The candidates can apply online through the official website of National Board of Examination (NBE), nbe.edu.in on or before November 6, 2018. The MDS examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 14.

NEET-PG 2019 and NEET-MDS 2019 will be held on a single day in a single session. The MCQ based examination will be conducted in computer-based mode. The application process is likely to begin in October, and the candidates have to apply online.

natboard.edu.in, neet mds 2019, neet mds, neet, neet ug, neet mds exams, neet exam dates, neet pg dates

Application Fees:

General/ OBC category candidates: Rs 3750

SC/ ST/ PWD (PH) candidates: Rs 2750.

Exam pattern of NEET

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology.

Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. Preparation syllabus includes the whole of Class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects. Every correct answer would fetch you plus four marks and every incorrect answer results in a negative mark. Questions that are not attempted do not have any penalty marks. So, choose your battles wisely, if you do not know a question for sure, do not mark it.

Must Watch

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Buzzing Now
Advertisement