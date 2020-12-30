MBBS, BDS seats left vacant, fresh registration from January 4

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released a new counselling schedule to fill vacant seats left in undergraduate medical and dental courses. The fresh registrations for the same will begin at mcc.nic.in from January 4 to 6. Reversion of vacant seats to deemed/ central universities/ AIIMS and JIPMER/ central institutes (ABVIMS, VMMC, ESIC, Rohini) after completion of mop-up round of counselling 2020.

“For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling. All participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturday and Sunday as working days,” the MCC said in an official notice. Further, the last date of admission in MBBS Course for the academic session 2020-21 has been extended till January 15.

To participate in NEET counselling, candidates should have at least passed the NEET exam by obtaining 50 per cent marks. Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab has topped this year’s NEET by scoring full 720 marks. While Uttar Pradesh’s Akanksha Singh has got rank 2. She has also scored a perfect 720 marks.

Every medical college has 15 per cent seats reserved under the All India quota (AIQ) which are filled centrally while the rest are filled by the respective state. For the rest of 85 per cent seats, there will be state-wise counselling sessions.