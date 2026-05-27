NEET leak: Minor son of arrested coaching founder may be ‘star witness’

According to the CBI probe, Havaldar allegedly leaked the Physics questions, Kulkarni allegedly leaked the Chemistry questions, and Mandhare allegedly leaked the Botany and Zoology questions.

Days after arresting the foun­der of a coaching institute in Latur, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is planning to make his minor son — who also sat for NEET-UG on May 3 — a “star witness” in the paper leak case, The Indian Express has learnt.

“The student has reportedly admitted during questioning that his father procured the NEET question paper for him — Physics, Chemistry and Biology — about 10 days before the exam,” said a source.

“The CBI is also planning to make a Latur-based paediatrician, who allegedly purchased the leaked question paper for his son, a witness,” the source said.

“Following these admissions, the agency is currently seeking legal opinion to make them their star witnesses in the case and is corroborating the statements with documentary and digital evidence,” the source said.