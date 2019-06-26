NEET KEAM rank list 2019 released at cee.kerala.gov.in, Atull Manoj secures top position

KEAM rank list: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala (CEE Kerala) has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2019 rank list on Tuesday. KEAM 2019 was conducted on May 2 and May 3, across the 14 district centers in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. The candidates will be able to access their results on http://www.cee.kerala.gov.in by logging in using their application number and password.

In the state medical list released by CEE, Atull Manoj of Ernakulam, Hrudya Lakshmi Bose of Kasaragod, and Aswin V.P. of Malappuram bagged the top three positions respectively.

The CEE Kerala has made it clear that the inclusion of a candidate in the KEAM rank list does not entitle him/her for admission to the courses unless he/she satisfies the eligibility criteria for admissions to the courses.

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala prepared the list among those who applied for admission to medical and allied courses. These candidates qualified the NEET UG 2019, results of which was released early this month.

In November 2018, the Kerala government had made NEET mandatory for those aspirants who wish to take up course including BSc Agriculture, BSc Forestry, Bachelor of Fisheries Science etc. The admission to the AYUSH related courses in Kerela will also be based on the state’s NEET rank list.