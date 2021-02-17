Join Military Nursing Service, admissions open for BSc course

The application process is open and will remain so till March 10. (Image by Pixabay/ Representational)

Military Nursing Service 2021: The Indian Army has invited applications for admission to a four-year BSc nursing course at its official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in. A total of 220 seats will be filled through this recruitment process. Only female candidates can apply for the posts. The application process is open and will remain so till March 10.

To be selected for the course, candidates will have to pass a computer-based exam. It will be 150 marks with 50 questions (each for one mark) from English, general intelligence, and science. There will be no negative marks in the exam. It will be held in April. Those who clear the test will be shortlisted for the medical exams and interview round. The interview will be of 100 marks.

Military Nursing Service 2021: Eligibility

Age: Applicant must be born between October 1996 and September 30, 2004.

Education: Applicant should have passed class 12 level exam in the first attempt with physics, chemistry, biology, and English with no less than 50 per cent aggregate marks.

Military Nursing Service 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply/ log-in’ button

Step 3: Register using details, create a login id and password

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

Military Nursing Service 2021: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an online application fee of Rs 750.