NEET, JEE Main Exam 2020 LIVE Updates: HRD Minister to announce decision on whether to conduct or postpone exams

NEET, JEE Main 2020 Exam Date Live News Updates: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is likely to make an announcement on the conduct of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2020) today. The minister on Thursday announced that a committee has been set-up to review the prevailing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and the safety of examinations which will deliberate when the much-awaited NEET and JEE tests can take place.

“Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students and parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of DG NTA and other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to HRD Ministry latest by tomorrow,” said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

The minister was compelled to rethink in conducting the entrance after communications received from agitating students and parents from the country and abroad. A few days ago, parents of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) candidates in the Middle East countries have filed a plea in Supreme Court demanding to postpone the medical entrance exam.

If the committee decision is to postpone the examinations further, it will further push back the admissions of fresh students into higher educational institutions and the beginning of classes for first year students. The postponement of JEE Main will defer the dates of JEE Advanced as candidates aspiring for a seat in IITs will first have to clear both entrance tests.