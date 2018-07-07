NEET, JEE exams to be conducted twice a year, says Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD ministry Prakash Javadekar on Saturday announced that the NEET and JEE exams will be conducted twice a year. While NEET will take place in February and May, JEE exams will be conducted in January and April respectively.

The National Testing Agency will conduct NEET, JEE, NET exams, which are currently being organised by CBSE, said Javadekar. Javadekar further added that students can appear for NEET twice a year and the best score will be considered for admissions.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the second phase of the NEET counselling has been started. The candidates can apply on or before July 8, 2018. After the registration process, candidates can able to fill and lock choices on July 9 from 10 am to 5 pm. The result for the second round of seat allotment will be released on July 12, 2018. Once the seat allotted in the second round of counselling, candidates do not have the option to leave or resign the seat.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for NEET in May 2018 while the seats eligible under the medical entrance exam are approximately 60,000. Every year, a large number of students are those who take National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for the second time. As per reports, this year, NEET and JEE Main will be held again in December. If you haven’t fared well in the May exam, and want to give it a second chance, you can choose to do so in December, or wait a year until May.

No matter what’s your choice, you must start out by finding out where did you go wrong. This analysis of your earlier exam will help you a long way. You have one factor that differentiates you from everyone who will give NEET for the first time – experience. Use this to your advantage.

Follow the tips below and devise your strategy of preparing for the next exam: 1. Focus on your weakest subject: Find out which subject did you lose marks in and start with that one. Studying it at the beginning of your preparation and following it up with multiple revisions will help you score better. Ensure that you make notes for all chapters and topics in this subject, along with a last minute revision list which will help you study just before the exam.

2. Revise important concepts across all subjects: Have a look at earlier mock tests and try to remember questions you did not get right in the NEET exam. Make notes on these concepts and use charts and diagrams to help you remember better. Focusing on understanding these concepts, instead of simply memorising them. If you have any doubts, this is the right time to get them solved instead of waiting until the last minute.

3. Learn how to manage time during the exam: As much as you need to get your concepts right, you also need practice. You need to solve calculation based questions and develop strategies on saving time. Decide which sections will you attempt first and which ones will you leave for the end. Also, map out questions where you tend to get stuck and plan the amount of time you would spend solving various types of questions. Moreover, you must solve mock tests and previous year question papers in a very exam-like setting. This will help you deal with exam stress and keep you from panicking in the actual exam.

4. Don’t waste time running to coaching classes: If your coaching classes were too far away, or if you didn’t see a difference between what was taught in your school and coaching classes, you must reconsider joining them again. The one advantage of coaching classes is the number of test papers that they provide — since you already have these, you should consider studying on your own. If you feel that you will need help understanding concepts and solving doubts, you can use an e-learning app. This will ensure that you save time and money, while providing you more value than a traditional coaching class.

