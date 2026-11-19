Indian students who have completed their medical education from recognised institutions in the Philippines can now appear for the country’s Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) and obtain a licence to practise medicine there.

The decision was confirmed by India’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Harsh Kumar Jain, who said the Philippine Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) shared the development last week. The move was described by Jain as an “important development in strengthening professional and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.”

What does this step mean for Indian students?

This decision by Philippine authorities settles one of the conditions set by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for Indian students graduating from medical colleges in the Philippines to become eligible for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in India.