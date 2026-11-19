Indian students who have completed their medical education from recognised institutions in the Philippines can now appear for the country’s Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) and obtain a licence to practise medicine there.
The decision was confirmed by India’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Harsh Kumar Jain, who said the Philippine Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) shared the development last week. The move was described by Jain as an “important development in strengthening professional and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.”
What does this step mean for Indian students?
This decision by Philippine authorities settles one of the conditions set by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for Indian students graduating from medical colleges in the Philippines to become eligible for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in India.
Kadwin Pillai, director of Pune-based overseas medical education consultant Transworld Educare, said that the step is significant for Indian students pursuing medical education in the Philippines, as it provides clarity on their eligibility to obtain medical registration in the country after completing their degrees.
Students and parents have wanted greater clarity on the professional options available after completing their medical education abroad and this progress will help them better understand the regulatory framework while planning their academic and professional journeys, he stated in a statement.
The development comes after a series of engagements between Indian and Philippine authorities concerning the recognition of medical qualifications and eligibility to practise medicine. It assumes significance as over 7,000 Indian students are pursuing higher education in the Philippines, with medical education being a major area of interest, said the statement.
Can Indian medical graduates practise in India after clearing PLE?
Indian graduates clearing the Philippines’ PLE will not automatically become eligible to practise in India. Students returning to India are required to meet the NMC’s eligibility requirements, including the prescribed examination, qualification and internship requirements.
Indian and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) candidates who have obtained their primary medical qualification from an institution outside India will need to qualify the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
Qualifying the FMGE is compulsory for obtaining provisional or permanent registration with the NMC or State Medical Councils and starting medical practice in India.
(With inputs from PTI)