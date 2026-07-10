NEET exam row: Health panel to discuss NTA, NMC functioning at July 16 meeting

A day earlier, on July 15, the same committee will hold a separate meeting to discuss the affordability and accessibility of healthcare facilities in the public and private sectors.

A Parliamentary Standing Committee will next week take up the functional proficiency of regulatory institutions under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in connection with the conduct of the NEET medical entrance examination. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, headed by Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, will discuss the matter in detail at its meeting on July 16.

At this meeting, the panel will examine the “organisational structure, mandate and functional proficiency of regulatory institutions” under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with the “conduct of NEET examinations under the NMC Act, 2019.”

A day earlier, on July 15, the same committee will hold a separate meeting to discuss the affordability and accessibility of healthcare facilities in the public and private sectors.