NEET 2019: Students won’t have to travel outside state for NEET from next year, says Prakash Javadekar

This year, as the NEET authorities failed to provide adequate number of examination centres in Tamil Nadu, more than 2,000 candidates had to travel to other states for the exam which was conducted on May 6. Most of the students had to travel to Kerala and Karnataka, and some even to Rajasthan. The mismanagement lead to lots of confusion and chaos and students as well as parents in large number expressed their anger and disappointment on social media websites such as Twitter. Keeping in mind the discomfort caused, the Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar today said from next year onwards, students won’t have to travel outside their state for appearing in NEET as more centres would be set up based on the requirement.

“Next year, students travelling to other parts of the country would not happen,” he told reporters here. He was responding to questions on complaints about several students from Tamil Nadu being alloted centres outside the

state for this year’s national eligibility-cum-entrance test.

The minister said this year the number of cities were increased to 150 from 107 in the previous years for the exam. “Now apart from those, any district which has more than 4,000 students will be made a centre. It will accommodate all students from that district and surrounding districts,” he added.

On reports about erroneous questions in the Tamil version of NEET exam, the Minister said he was not aware of it. However, he assured that in order to avoid any complaints in future, steps such as including engaging good translators would be taken.

The minister was at IIT-Madras to take part in an event to mark conclusion of grand finale of the First Hardware Hackathon edition of Smart India 2018. Replying to a question on the proposed National Education Policy, he said “the NEP for next generation is being finalised and they will be giving me the draft within a month. It will be given to the nation soon.”

“India lacks in innovation. Unless we innovate, we would not be prosperous. In India we don’t even manufacture

stethestoscope or thermometres or many things. We only import. This is the reason why we need innovation and we need to produce,” he said.

