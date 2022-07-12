scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

NEET Exam 2022 Latest News: Admit card, notification, exam date, answer key, result date

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 5:13:26 pm

NEET Exam 2022 Dates, Registration, Counselling Rounds: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the entrance test for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in India.  This exam is conducted once a year in an offline mode. The official website for NEET is neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET is managed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the exam is conducted by National Board of Examinations (NBE). This medical entrance exam is eligible for admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, Veterinary, and several other medical or paramedical courses in India. It is held in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

On the basis of the NEET score, students are called in for counselling sessions, after which they are granted admission in their desired medical course in the recognised medical colleges of India.

Currently, NEET PG aspirants are waiting for counselling schedule. The result for NEET PG was declared on June 1, 2022. Usually, the NEET PG counselling has four rounds — Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up round and Online stray vacancy round. The NEET PG aspirants had demanded postponement of the exams this year, but the Supreme Court ruled that the exam will be conducted as per the original schedule.

Meanwhile, NEET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022. The exam will be conducted in an offline pen and paper mode this year. While aspirants have been demanding postponement of the exam from PM Modi, there has been no update on this front.

July 12, 2022: NEET UG admit card out

June 29, 2022: NTA releases city intimation slip

June 15, 2022: Correction window open

May 17, 2022: NEET-UG 2022 application deadline extended again

April 6, 2022: NEET-UG 2022 application process begins 

