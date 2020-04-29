NEET does not violate minority rights: Supreme Court

SC rules in favour of NEET (Representational image) SC rules in favour of NEET (Representational image)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) does not violate the rights of minorities under the Constitution, said the Supreme Court today. NEET is the common entrance exam for admission to graduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses in unaided or aided institutes, rules the apex court.

“The rights to administer an institution under Article 30 of the Constitution are not above the law and other Constitutional provisions. Reasonable regulatory measures can be provided without violating such rights available under Article 30,” the SC ruled.

“Regulatory measures by prescribing NEET is to bring education within the realm of charity, which character it has lost. It intends to weed out evils from the system and various malpractices which decayed the system and don’t interfere with Article 30 rights,” stated SC.

A petition was filed in 2012 that questioned the constitutional validity of NEET. Every year, about 15 lakh students appear for the exam across the country for admission to undergraduate courses. NEET is conducted separately for postgraduate admissions. The counselling and admissions through NEET are administered by the Medical Council of India (MCI), under the Ministry of Health.

