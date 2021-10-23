NEET previous year cut-off for MBBS in Tamil Nadu; check top colleges here 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the NEET 2021 result soon. The result will be announced online at neet.nta.nic.in and after that counselling for UG medical admission will start. The counselling for 15 per cent of all India quota seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Whereas, the rest of the seats will be filled via state-level counselling.

In Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) conducts state counselling. In the state counselling, the seats will be allocated to those NEET 2021 qualifying candidates who will score more than the cut off and will fulfil eligibility criteria. The cut off is basically the last rank at which the admission is granted. For each college of Tamil Nadu, it varies.

Candidates can check the previous year NEET Tamil Nadu cut off to get an idea about how high it can go. In the past, the cut off for the top colleges of Tamil Nadu has been as follows:

College Open Cut Off Christian Medical College (Institutional Quota) 2080 Christian Medical College, Vellore ( General ) 213 Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai 93 S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology 2539 PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research 1683 Annamalai University 3718 Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli 300+ Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore 480 Indira Medical College and Hospital, Thiruvallur 2592 Government Villupuram Medical College, Villupuram 798

Top medical colleges in Tamil Nadu:

Recently, the Ministry of Education released the NIRF 2021 ranking. In all, 50 colleges made it to the list and out of these 10 are colleges of Tamil Nadu. These medical colleges are:

NIRF Rank 3 – Christian Medical College

NIRF Rank 6 – Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

NIRF Rank 14 – Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

NIRF Rank 16 – Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai: NIRF Rank 2021-16

NIRF Rank 20 – SRM Institute of Science and Technology

NIRF Rank 27 – Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

NIRF Rank 33 – PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research

NIRF Rank 40 – Annamalai University

NIRF Rank 48 – Tirunelveli Medical College

NIRF Rank 49 – Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute

All of these colleges participate in 15 per cent of all India quota counselling, as well as, state counselling. In the Tamil Nadu MBBS counselling, qualified candidates are offered admission in over 8,000 MBBS and 2,873 BDS seats.

In this counselling, only those candidates can participate who are domicile of Tamil Nadu. Candidates of other states can apply only under the open category. Apart from this, candidates must have qualified NEET 2021 and should have scored more than 50 per cent marks in class 12. The expected minimum age requirement is 17 years. However, it will be clarified once the official notification is out.

The counselling will be held online, at tnhealth.tn.gov.in. Candidates will have to register and submit their choices for the course and colleges. Based on the NEET score, choices, and the number of seats the allocation will be done. DME will publish a seat allotment list and candidates will have to accept by fulfilling the further admission formalities.