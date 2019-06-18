NEET counselling to begin tomorrow: Check procedure, eligibility, how to apply, documents needed

NEET counselling 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and family welfare will begin the first round of counselling for admission to medical and dental courses across the country from June 19 (Wednesday). Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, mcc.nic.in. The first round of counselling will be conducted from June 10 to 24.

If seats are left vacant then the second counselling be conducted from July 6 to July 9. This year, National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET. In the national-level entrance exam for the medical and dental courses, a total of 15,19,375 candidates registered out of which 14,10,754 aspirants appeared for the exam.

NEET counselling 2019: Who are eligibility

Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are eligible to apply for counselling. Those who have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped) in the NEET 2019 are considered to have passed the exam. Further, the ministry releases a list of qualified candidates – AIQ – excluding those from Jammu and Kashmir to take part in common counselling.

NEET counselling 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘ug medical counselling’

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Fill in details, submit

Step 7: Make payment

The registration link will be available from Juen 19 only.

NEET counselling 2019: Procedure

First of all, eligible candidates need to register for the main counselling and make payment. After submitting fee, students will have to select and lock their courses and colleges of choice.

Based on the preference of a student and their merit, students will get the seats. Those who reserve their seats by making payment within the given time will be selected. Now, selected candidates need to appear at the reporting centre with documents and clear a fitness test. Those who are finally selected are given admission and the rest of the seats will be pushed for the second round and so on. A list of vacant seats will be published and fresh choice submission, counselling etc will take place.

NEET counselling 2019: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded NEET-MDS/PG 2019 admit card

– NEET-MDS/PG 2019 marksheet

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– BDS/MBBS degree

– Internship completion certificate

– Permanent / provisional registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI

– Certificate from Head of Institute showing that the college/ Institute from which the candidate has passed MBBS/MDS examination is recognised by Medical Council of India

– Medical fitness certificate

-Copy of receipt of online fee payment

NEET counselling 2019: EWS quota

This year, the newly introduced, EWS quota (economically weaker section) will be applicable for NEET UG admissions. The NTA had earlier notified that the counselling authorities shall identify, the institutions giving EWS quota and conduct counselling for these seats as a separate category.