NEET counselling to begin from tomorrow: All you need to know about medical admissions

NEET counselling 2020: Apply at mcc.nic,in (Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representational)

The registration process for counselling for admission to medical, dental, and allied colleges will begin on October 27. Students who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 will be eligible to register at mcc.nic.in. As per the official notice released last week, the registration process will remain open till November 2.

Unlike earlier, this year, students who wish to seek admission to AIIMS and JIPMER will also get admission through NEET exam and counselling. This year, over 14.37 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam on September 13 despite the pandemic. A total of 7,71,500 candidates have qualified the exam this year, a drop from 7.97 lakh last year.

Those who have cleared the exam and are now seeking admission to MBBS, BDS colleges can start preparing for their counselling process. Since the counselling is being held online, no special documents will be needed at time of registration, however, the following documents will be needed at time of reporting at the institute –

— Admit card issued by NTA

— Result/ Rank letter

— Date of birth certificate (class 10 would also do)

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

— Eight passports sized photographs

— Provisional allotment letter

— Identity proof

— Reservation certificate, as applicable

How does the registration process work?

Step 1: Register for counselling, make payment

Step 2: Fill and lock college and course of choice

Step 3: Process seat allotment

Step 4: Result of seat allotment

Step 5: Accept/ Reject Seat

Step 6: those who accept seats need to report for document verification

Step 7: Counselling starts for vacant seats

Meanwhile, there are demands for a reduction in the syllabus for NEET 2021. Deputy chief minister and education minister of Delhi – Manish Sisodia has asked Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to reduce class 12 board exam syllabus for the year due to the pandemic and subsequently hold NEET 2021 on the reduced syllabus.

