NEET counselling round two seat allotment begins, list of vacant seats out

NEET counselling 2019: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released the virtual vacancy list for round two displaying the seats left to be filled in MBBS and BDS programmes across India. The list has been uploaded at the official website, mcc.nic.in. The seat allotment process has also begun today – July 15 and will conclude tomorrow. The final result will be displayed on July 17 (Wednesday).

Those wish to take admission in the allotted seat will have to appear with original documents at their respective reporting centres from July 17 to July 25, 2019. To book a seat, candidates will also have to pay a fee.

NEET counselling 2019: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded NEET admit card

– NEET 2019 mark sheet

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– Latest education certificates

– Permanent/provisional registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI

– Medical fitness certificate

— Copy of receipt of online fee payment

Candidates will also have the facility to forfeited a seat allotted in round one. The exit facility will be available for two days of publishing of round two results. The fee of Rs 10,000 will be released.

For seats left vacant due to transfer or non-reporting of candidates will be available in the mop-up round. The registration for the same will begin from August 13 and conclude on August 15.

In the national-level entrance exam for the medical and dental courses, a total of 15,19,375 candidates registered out of which 14,10,754 aspirants appeared for the exam.

The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) this year but the counselling continues to be under the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.