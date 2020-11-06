NEET counselling round one allotment result released, here’s how to check

NEET first seat allotment result available at mcc.nic.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

NEET first round seat allotment result 2020: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 first round seat allotment result has been released today The candidates who took part in the counselling process can check their result at mcc.nic.in. In case of any discrepancy in the result may be informed to MCC of DGHS through email on the email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com till 8 pm of November 6, after which the result will be treated as final, as per the official notice.

Those who get selected in the first round will have to report for document verification at the respective colleges.The following documents will be needed while reporting at the institute –

— Admit card issued by NTA

— Result/ rank letter

— Date of birth certificate (class 10 would also do)

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

— Eight passports sized photographs

— Provisional allotment letter

— Identity proof

— Reservation certificate, as applicable.

NEET 2020: How to check allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Round 1 seat allotment result’

Step 3: A pdf file with the name of the candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Through NEET 2020 rank and scores, candidates are allotted UG medical seats in courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS , BSMS, BUMS , BHMS.

