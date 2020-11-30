NEET counselling round 2 final result, allotment letters released

NEET round 2 final result, allotment letter out at mcc.nic.in (Express Archives/Representational)

NEET counselling round 2: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released the allotment letter for students who have got admission in medical or dental colleges in the second round of counseling. Candidates can check their final result and download their allotment letter from the official website, mcc.nic.in.

A provisional list was released at the official website earlier and candidates were given time till today to answer queries if any. A final list was released thereafter. Selected candidates now will have to report to the institute for document verification and submitting fee. Those who have not secured a seat will have another chance in form of mop-up round.

NEET counseling round 2: How to download allotment letter

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: click on the allotment letter link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Allotment letter will be available, download

NEET counseling round 2: List of documents needed

— Allotment letter issued by MCC

— Admit cards of exam issued by NTA

— Result/rank letter issued by NTA

— Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)

— Class 10th certificate

— Class 12 certificate

— Class 12 marks sheet

— Eight (8) passport size photograph

— Provisional allotment letter generated on-line

— Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ driving licence/ passport)

Registrations for mop-up round will begin from December 10 to 14 till 3 pm. Payment and choice filing window will be held from December 11 to 14. Processing of seat allotment will be held from December 15 to 16 and the result will be announced on December 17, as per the schedule.

