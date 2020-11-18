NEET counselling round 2 begins today, all you need to know

NEET round 2 counselling begins at mcc.nic.in (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

NEET counselling round 2: The second round of counselling for admission to medical colleges begins at mcc.nic.in. Those who have not got a seat in the first round of counselling but have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can start registering at the official website. The registrations will be held from November 18 to November 22 (3 pm).

After registration, candidates will have to do a choice filling which means they will have to select courses and colleges based on preference. The choice filling will be held from November 19 to 22, 11:59 pm. The process of seat allotment will be held on November 23 and 24. The result of seat allotment will be declared on November 25.

While there will not be need of documents while registration, at time of document verification, candidates will have to bring following documents –

— Allotment letter issued by MCC

— Admit cards of exam issued by NTA

— Result/rank letter issued by NTA

— Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)

— Class 10th certificate

— Class 12 certificate

— Class 12 marks sheet

— Eight (8) passport size photograph

— Provisional allotment letter generated on-line

— Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ driving licence/ passport)

Those who get allotted a seat will then have to report in their respective institute from November 36 to December 5. Candidates will also have to bring original documents along with them. In case a student does not get admission in the second list, they will get another chance in the mop-up round. The mop-up registrations will be held from December 10 to December 14.

To participate in NEET counselling, candidates should have at least passed the NEET exam by obtaining 50 per cent marks. Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab has topped this year’s NEET by scoring full 720 marks. While Uttar Pradesh’s Akanksha Singh has got rank 2. She has also scored a perfect 720 marks.

Every medical college has 15 per cent seats reserved under the All India quota (AIQ) which are filled centrally while the rest are filled by the respective state. For the rest of 85 per cent seats, there will be state-wise counselling sessions.

Recently, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the National Testing Agency over the declaration of the NEET result without deciding on objections to a couple of questions in the examination.

