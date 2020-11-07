NEET counselling round 1 college allotment letters out: Here’s what to do next

NEET allotment letters available at mcc.nic.in (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational)

NEET counselling 2020: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released the final result of the first round of counselling for medical college admissions across India at mcc.nic.in. Students who have been allotted a seat can download their respective allotment letters from the official website and report at the college for verification and reservation of the seat.

At the institutes, students will have to get their documents verified and pay a registration fee to confirm admission. The documents needed at the time of reporting are as follows –

— Admit card issued by NTA

— Result/ rank letter

— Date of birth certificate (class 10 would also do)

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

— Eight passports sized photographs

— Provisional allotment letter

— Identity proof

— Reservation certificate, as applicable

The security deposit will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the second round or subsequent rounds and does not join the respective institution or surrender the seat due to any unforeseen reason. Also, the security deposit will be forfeited if the admission gets cancelled due to any reason, as per the rules.

Those who could not get a seat in the first round can register for the second round from November 18 to November 22 at mcc.nic.in. The choice filling facility will be held from November 19 to 22. Choice locking will be available from 3 pm of November 22 till 11:59 pm on November 22.

The provisional seat allotment will be held on November 23 and 24. The result will be declared on November 25 and candidates can report from November 26 to December 2. So far, schedules of two rounds and a mop-up round are declared.

