NEET counselling result 2019 at 6 pm: How to check merit list, what next?

NEET counselling result 2019: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is set to release the result of the first counselling round for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses. The candidates who had qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 are eligible for the same. As per the official notice, the result will be declared at the official website, mcc.nic.in post 6 pm today – July 1 (Monday).

Advertising

Those who get selected in the first round will have to report for document verification from July 1 to July 6, 2019. While those who could not make it through the first allotment will have to register for the second round from July 9 to July 11, by 5 pm.

Read| Could not clear NEET? Here are alternative courses you can apply at

NEET counselling result 2019: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Advertising

Read| PGIMER Chandigarh BSc Nursing admissions 2019 open: How to apply

Those who do not wish to take admission after the second round of counselling will be given a refund on their registration fee. To take a refund, candidates will have to report to their allotted college and inform that they wish to forfeit their seats. In case of a query related to finance, students can contact the authorities at the helpline number 18001027637.