NEET counselling 2019 at 4 pm: Get these documents ready

NEET counselling 2019: The counselling process for over 7 lakh candidates who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 has begun. The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) this year but the counselling continues to be under the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The link for registration will go live from 4 pm onwards and will continue to be active till 5 pm on June 24.

Candidates who qualify need to upload their documents, select a preferable course and college. Based on their merit and preference, the result for seat allotment will be announced. If a candidate wishes to take admission, they can do so by paying fee else the seat will move on to next student and hence after three rounds of counselling and seat allotment the MBBS seats across India will be filled.

NEET counselling 2019: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded NEET admit card

– NEET 2019 mark sheet

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– Latest education certificates

– Permanent/provisional registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI

– Medical fitness certificate

— Copy of receipt of online fee payment

Those who have been applying for the counselling need to have a look at the top-ranked colleges under the HRD Ministry’s NIRF ranking which grant admission through NEET score here.

A total of 7,04,335 candidates belonging to the unreserved category secured marks between 701 and 134. The qualifying criteria for this category are 50th percentile or 701 to 134 marks. As many as 63,789 OBC candidates and 20,009 students from SC category and 8,455 candidates from ST category have cleared the NEET 2019. For reserved category candidates, the eligibility criterion is to secure 40 percentile of the total marks which comes to 133 to 107 marks.