NEET counselling for medical college admissions to begin from Oct 27, check schedule

NEET counselling 2020: The counseling process for admission to medical, dental and allied-fields will begin from October 27. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for students who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Students who scored 50 percentile or more in the exam can register themselves at mcc.nic.in from Tuesday onwards.

The registration process will begin on October 27 and will conclude on November 2, 5 pm. Candidates can make payment for the same till 7 pm of November 2. After registration, choice filing or locking facility will be open. In this part of counselling, candidates will have to select courses and colleges as per choice and mark in form of preference. While allotting a seat, apart from merit, choice will also be considered.

The result of first seat allotment will be declared on November 5. Candidates who wish to take the seat given to them will have to report at the allotted college from November 6 to 12. Therein they will also have to undergo document verification. Candidates can also not accept the seat and wait for next round. Only available seats will be up for grabs in second round.

The registration for second round of counselling will begin from November 18 and will remain active till November 18. As of now, only two counselling rounds have been scheduled. If a seat is left vacant after that, a mop-up round will be held as on December 10.

It has been decided by MCC that the earlier eligibility criteria of 15% AIQ wherein total candidates called for Counselling were five times the number of seats available for allotment were (as being done previously) has been abolished. All candidates will be eligible till exhaustion of seats. However, after the second round of counselling for All India Quota seats, the students who take admission in All India Quota seats should not be allowed/permitted to vacate the seats as per the directions of Supreme Court.

