NEET counselling for all India quota seats to be held in four rounds: MCC

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the NEET-UG and NEET-PG counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats will be conducted in four rounds starting from 2021. The official notice regarding the announcement has been released on the MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

The decision will be applicable to 50 per cent of postgraduate seats and 15 per cent of undergraduate seats that come under the central pool. The Supreme Court of India has approved the new counselling scheme of the MCC. NEET Counselling 2021 will be in four rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

“MCC will be conducting online 04 rounds of All India Quota Counselling (AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round) from the academic year 2021-22 onwards in compliance of the Order dated 16/12/2021 in Special Leave to Appeal (C) No(s).10487/2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” the committee said in an official notice.

The committee added that no AIQ seats will be reverted back to the respective states after the completion of AIQ round 2. For further information, the participating states/UTs, participating universities/institutes/colleges and the participating candidates may refer to the information bulletin for NEET-UG/PG, which will be soon made available on the official website of MCC i.e mcc.nic.in.