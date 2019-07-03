NEET counselling begins today: Revised final merit list, allotment letter out

NEET counselling 2019: After withdrawing the earlier result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released revised final merit list or counselling round one result for admission to medical colleges across India. Students can refer to the revised list at the official website, mcc.nic.in. The cause behind the withdrawal of the first merit list could not be clear till now.
Those who make it through the first merit list will have to appear for the document verification (DV) round beginning today – July 3, 2019 (Wednesday). Candidates can also download their allotment letter and check the time venue etc for the next rounds. The NEET allotment letter is available at the official website, mcc.nic.in.
Read| List of alternative medical courses to apply at
NEET allotment letter 2019: How to download?
Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the left side check ‘NEET allotment letter 1’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Allotment letter will appear, download
Video | NEET 2019: 22-year-old boy (first in his village) to clear NEET
NEET counselling 2019: Documents needed
— NEET admit card
— NEET mark sheet
— Class 12 mark sheet
— Class 10 certificate/mark sheet
— Residence proof
— Photographs
— Date of birth proof
— Fee payment receipt
— Reservation related documents
Candidates need to take a print out of the allotment letter along with other documents to the counselling. The document verification round was scheduled to end on July 6 (Saturday) but the same has been extended to be open till July 8 (Monday), 5 pm, as per the official notice.