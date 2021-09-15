NEET Counselling: All India quota admission process and cut off

September 15, 2021 8:05:01 pm
The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET 2021 counselling for admission. MCC conducts the counselling in an online mode. Counselling will be conducted in two rounds followed by a mop up round. Mop-up round counselling is only conducted for vacant seats left in Deemed/Central Universities and ESIC college admissions.
NEET All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process includes the following:
— Admissions to 15% seats in all Government medical and dental colleges
— All seats of Deemed Universities/Central Universities/Seats of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) including Delhi University (DU), BHU, AMU
— Seats in AIIMS & JIPMER
— Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC)- conducted by MCC and AFMC, Pune
NEET 2021 Counselling: Eligibility Criteria
— Only NEET qualified candidates will be eligible to apply for the counselling process. Candidates will have to complete the registration process through the official website to participate in the counselling process.
Step wise Counselling Process
The step by step counselling process is as follows:
Step 1: Registration
Step 2: Counselling Fee payment
Step 3: Choice filling and locking
Step 4: Release of seat allotment list
Step 5: Reporting to the allotted college
NEET Cutoff 2021
The last rank at which a student is allotted a seat in any particular college is the admission cutoff of the college. Cutoff varies from year to year and the cutoffs are determined by the authorities after considering various factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates applying for admission, seat matrix, and others.
Candidates can refer to the previous year’s NEET cutoff for reference and get an idea about their admission chances in colleges. Last year’s cutoff is provided in the table below for admission into the top medical colleges.
NEET 2020 cutoff for top Medical Colleges
|Name of Medical Colleges
|NEET Closing Rank (General Category)
|NEET Scores
|AIIMS, New Delhi
|51
|701
|Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|970
|675
|Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research Puducherry
|239
|690
|King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
|1800
|665
|Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
|4667
|646
|Madras Medical College, Chennai
|934
|675
|Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|90
|700
|Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|163
|695
|Lady Hardinge Medical College for Women, New Delhi
|571
|681
|AIIMS, Jodhpur
|790
|676
NTA conducted the NEET 2021 exam on September 12. The exam was conducted in 13 languages. NEET is the entrance exam for medical, dental, AYUSh and B.V.Sc and AH colleges in India.
