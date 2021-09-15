NEET Counselling: All India quota admission process and cut off

The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET 2021 counselling for admission. MCC conducts the counselling in an online mode. Counselling will be conducted in two rounds followed by a mop up round. Mop-up round counselling is only conducted for vacant seats left in Deemed/Central Universities and ESIC college admissions.

NEET All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process includes the following:

— Admissions to 15% seats in all Government medical and dental colleges

— All seats of Deemed Universities/Central Universities/Seats of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) including Delhi University (DU), BHU, AMU

— Seats in AIIMS & JIPMER

— Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC)- conducted by MCC and AFMC, Pune



NEET 2021 Counselling: Eligibility Criteria

— Only NEET qualified candidates will be eligible to apply for the counselling process. Candidates will have to complete the registration process through the official website to participate in the counselling process.

Step wise Counselling Process

The step by step counselling process is as follows:

Step 1: Registration

Step 2: Counselling Fee payment

Step 3: Choice filling and locking

Step 4: Release of seat allotment list

Step 5: Reporting to the allotted college

NEET Cutoff 2021

The last rank at which a student is allotted a seat in any particular college is the admission cutoff of the college. Cutoff varies from year to year and the cutoffs are determined by the authorities after considering various factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates applying for admission, seat matrix, and others.

Candidates can refer to the previous year’s NEET cutoff for reference and get an idea about their admission chances in colleges. Last year’s cutoff is provided in the table below for admission into the top medical colleges.

NEET 2020 cutoff for top Medical Colleges

Name of Medical Colleges NEET Closing Rank (General Category) NEET Scores AIIMS, New Delhi 51 701 Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 970 675 Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research Puducherry 239 690 King George’s Medical University, Lucknow 1800 665 Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh 4667 646 Madras Medical College, Chennai 934 675 Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi 90 700 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 163 695 Lady Hardinge Medical College for Women, New Delhi 571 681 AIIMS, Jodhpur 790 676

NTA conducted the NEET 2021 exam on September 12. The exam was conducted in 13 languages. NEET is the entrance exam for medical, dental, AYUSh and B.V.Sc and AH colleges in India.