Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

NEET Counselling 2022: Super speciality seat allotment result to be declared tomorrow

NEET Counselling 2022: Candidates who applied for the super speciality round 1 can check results at the official website — mcc.nic.in.

NEET Counselling 2022, NEET 2022, NEET UG, NEET PG, NEET SS counselling 2022, mcc.nic.in, MCC, NEET SS counselling seat allotment result, NEET SS seat allotment result linkNEET SS Counselling: The seat allotment list will be declared on December 1. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ Representative Image)

NEET Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will today declare the seat allotment result of super speciality counselling. Candidates who applied for the super speciality round 1 can check results at the official website — mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the deadline to complete the registration process was November 28, and the processing of seat allotment has begun on November 29. The seat allotment list will be declared on December 1.

Candidates will have time from December 2 till December 7 to report to their allotted colleges.

According to the official schedule, the registration facility for round 2 will begin from December 9 and conclude at 12 pm of December 14. The payment facility will be available till 3 pm of December 14. The choice filling facility will be available from December 10 till 11:55 pm December 14, and the choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm of December 14 till 11:55 pm of December.

The processing of seat allotment will be done between December 15 and 16, and result will be declared on December 17. Candidates will be given time from December 18 till December 24 to report to their allotted colleges.

 

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 02:38:43 pm
