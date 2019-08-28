NEET counselling 2019: MBBS seats vacant, MCC releases list of eligible candidates

NEET counselling 2019: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) released the list of eligible candidates to fill in the seats left vacant after counselling rounds. Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 and are yet to secure a seat can check the list at mcc.nic.in.

Among the vacant seats, several are available in the IP University, Delhi University and Aligarh Muslim University. In the ESIC medical institute as well several seats are left vacant and a separate list of candidates eligible for admission to these seats is released.

For admission to MBBS and BDS courses, seats are allotted under central and state-wise counselling. A total of 15 per cent seats across India are granted via central counselling conducted by the MCC.

After conducting three counselling rounds for NEET-based admission, a final mop-up round was conducted earlier for vacant seats. A total of 2,004 students have been allotted colleges under mop-up round.

The counselling process for over 7 lakh candidates who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 began in June. The qualifying criteria for this category are 50th percentile for the reserved category the minimum marks are 40 percentile.

For those who could not clear the exam this year, NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2020 (Sunday). This is the second time the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the NEET. The application process will begin from December 2 and will close on December 31. Interested candidates can apply at — ntaneet.nic.in.