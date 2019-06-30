NEET counselling 2019: First round seat allotment result to be released tomorrow, how to check

NEET counselling 2019: The result for seat allotment for the first round of registration for admission to medical and dental courses based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 will be released on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Those who get selected in the first round will have to report for document verification from July 1 to July 6, 2019. While those who could not make it through the first allotment will have to register for the second round from July 9 to July 11, 5 pm.

NEET counselling 2019: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded NEET admit card

– NEET 2019 mark sheet

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– Latest education certificates

The second round locking will be closed on July 12, 3 pm followed by seat allocation from July 12 to July 15. The result for the second round will be declared on July 15 and the document verification will close on July 22.

If seats are left then a mop-up round for central and deemed universities and ESIC will be held from August 13 to 15, 2019. The result of which will be declared on August 18 followed by document verification from August 20 to 26, 2019.