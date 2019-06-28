NEET counselling 2019: Bihar MBBS, BDS merit list to be released today

NEET counselling 2019: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will today release the merit list for the Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the NEET merit list through the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Advertising

The counselling process was started on June 19. This year, a total of 44,092 candidates qualified in NEET 2019 from Bihar.

Bihar MBBS, BDS admissions: Documents required at the time of admission

– NEET-UG 2019 admit card and scorecard

-Class 10 mark sheet

-Class 11 mark sheet

Read| NEET 2019 counselling schedule, documents required

-HSC mark sheet

-Transfer certificate obtained after the completion of HSC or equivalent courses

-Certificate for proof of study from class 6 to class 12

Advertising

-Nativity certificate for the candidates who have partly studied outside Bihar from class 6 to class 12

-Candidates who are native of Bihar and have studied from class 6 to class 12 in schools of Bihar (supporting documents)

Read| Could not clear NEET? Here are alternative courses you can apply at

-Permanent Community Certificate Card.

-First Graduate Certificate (if applicable)

NEET counselling 2019: Second round details

The registration for the second round of counselling will be conducted from July 6 to 8 till 5 pm. The payment window for the same will be open until July 9. The same date, the choice of filling will be made available till 5 pm. Seat allotment for round two will be available from July 10 to July 11 and the document verification will take place on July 13, 2019.

Those who do not wish to take admission after the second round of counselling will be given a refund on their registration fee. To take a refund, candidates will have to report to their allotted college and inform that they wish to forfeit their seats. In case of a query related to finance, students can contact the authorities at the helpline number 18001027637.