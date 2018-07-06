NEET counselling 2018: Registration for Phase 2 counselling begins, apply before July 8

NEET counselling 2018: The result for the second round of seat allotment will be released on July 12, 2018 NEET counselling 2018: The result for the second round of seat allotment will be released on July 12, 2018

NEET Counselling 2018: The registration process for the second phase of the NEET counselling has been started. The candidates can apply on or before July 8, 2018. After the registration process, candidates can able to fill and lock choices on July 9 from 10 am to 5 pm. The result for the second round of seat allotment will be released on July 12, 2018. Once the seat allotted in the second round of counselling, candidates donot have the option to leave or resign the seat.

Candidates who have already registered in the first round of counselling and are participating in the second round, their choices on the first round will be categorised as cancel. Earlier, the result of the first seat allotment was declared on June 22, and the result of the NEET examination was declared on June 4, 2018.

NEET 2018: All India Quota UG Counseling

Seat allotted in Round 2: What to do next?

Those who will be allotted seat in the second round will be required to report to the allotted institute. They have to complete the admission formalities and can choose to submit their “willingness” or not to participate in the next round of admissions. Those who wish to appear will attend the third allotment round. If they are allotted a seat in the third round, they will have to pay forfeiture of security fees (Rs 10,000) within two days of publishing of result. They will then report to the allotted institutes and complete the admission formalities.

No seat allotted in Round 2: What to do next?

Those who are not allotted seat in the second round but are already registered need not re-register or pay again for the third round. For rest of the candidates, new registration facility will be available. The choices submitted in the first round will be treated as null and void and fresh choices will have to be made for seat allotment in the third round. If they are allotted a seat, they will have to pay a forfeiture of security fees (Rs 10,000) within two days of publishing of result. They shall then report to the allotted institutes.

Note: It should be noted that those who join in the second round of counselling cannot resign/leave the seat and they will not be allowed in any other counselling. Candidates cannot upgrade from the second round to DGHS mop up round.

Only those candidates could appear for the counselling who had qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped).

