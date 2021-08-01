OBC quota in medical courses, inflated board result pass percentages to NEP 2020 anniversary: Top education news this week

From the introduction to the OBC quota in medical seats to soaring pass percentages in classes 10, 12 board exams this year, the education sector has witnessed many firsts this week. Here is a summary of what all happened this week:

The centre recently announced that it will provide 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) in the All India Quota (AIQ) scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses in state medical and dental colleges from the current 2021-22 academic year onward.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will conduct the computer-based Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) on November 28, 2021 in three sessions. The organising institute for CAT 2021 is IIM Ahmedabad. Candidates can apply online at iimcat.ac.in. While the registration for CAT 2021 is scheduled to begin from August 4, the last date to apply is September 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed policymakers, students and teachers across the country to mark one year of the National Education Policy, and launched multiple initiatives in the education sector. He launched the ‘Academic Bank of Credit’ that will provide “multiple entry and exit options for students in Higher education”, ‘First Year Engineering Programmes in Regional Language’ and ‘Guidelines for Internationalization of Higher Education’.

The event also witnessed the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had recently declared ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) examination results, and 99.98 per cent passed class 10 and 99.76 per cent passed class 12. Students, who are not happy with the marks awarded through the alternative marking scheme, can appear for improvement exams, which will be conducted from August 16 onwards. Earlier, the last date to apply for these exams was August 1 but it has now been extended till August 4. Candidates can visit cisce.org to register themselves.

Similarly, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 12 results where a total of 12,96,318 candidates have been declared pass, taking the pass percentage to 99.37 per cent. Girls have achieved a pass percentage of 99.67 while 99.13 per cent of boys have been declared pass. The pass percentage of transgender students is 100 per cent this year.

A total of 70,004 students have achieved 95 per cent and above marks, while 1,50,152 have got marks in the 90-95 per cent range. A total of 3925 children with special needs (CWSN) were registered this year, of which 3909 (99.59 per cent) have been declared pass.

Assam AHSEC class 12 pass percentage in Commerce and Science streams increased by over 10 per cent while in Arts it was by more than 20 per cent compared to the previous year for state board conducted class 12 examinations in Assam, results of which were declared on Saturday based on a marking formula after the cancellation of the exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In UP Board result, 99.53 per cent of students in Class 10 and 97.88 per cent of students in Class 12 cleared their examinations compared to 82.31 per cent and 74.63 per cent last year, respectively.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022, on Wednesday announced that GATE 2022 will be held in February next year. This year, the eligibility criteria to appear for GATE-2022 have been expanded. Candidates who have BDS and MPharm degrees can also appear for the exam.

The Delhi University (DU) saw over 51,000 students applications for the 20,000-odd seats in DU’s postgraduate (PG), MPhil and PhD programs in the first five days since DU’s admission portal opened. The online applications commenced on July 26 and will continue till August 21.