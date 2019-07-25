NEET, CAT, GATE: List of PG entrance exams held in India

Getting a seat in the best colleges or varsities in the country is not the end of one’s career path, the real battle for making a career starts after graduation with getting a job or shining in the career path one has chosen.

Apart from a job, the candidates can excel in academics with a Master’s course followed by Phd.

List of PG entrance exams in India

Medical

NEET PG/ MDS- The examination is being conducted on the computer-based platform in one single session for admission in postgraduate medical courses (MD/ MS) in government or private medical colleges.

JIPMER PG exam: The exam is conducted for admission to MD/ MS course in Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER). The medical entrance exam is held once in a year.

AIIMS PG: Like NEET, AIIMS also conducts PG medical exam for admission in postgraduate medical courses.

PGIMER MD, MS: The exam is conducted for the admission for the MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master in Surgery) courses in Post Graduate Institute of Medical education and research.

Delhi University DUET PG entrance examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the postgraduate entrance examination for admission to various PG courses- MA, M.Sc, M.Com, PhD courses in Delhi University (DU). This year, the DUET entrance examination was conducted from June 30 to July 4 in 18 centres across the country. The result was declared on July 20, 2019.

MBA

Common Admission Test: The examination is conducted for admission to postgraduate and fellow programmes in Indian Institute of Management (IIMs).

CAT 2019 will be conducted by IIM-Kozhikode. The entrance exam for admission to management courses in the 20 IIMs and other top MBA colleges in India is usually held in November

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)- Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance examination for entry into management programmes. Till 2018, it was conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)– XAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to the postgraduate management programmes. XAT 2019 score is valid for over 150 B-schools like Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai, Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad and many more.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade: The entrance examination is conducted for admission to the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in New Delhi and Kolkata. To be eligible to sit for the IIFT examination, students must have a recognised graduation degree of minimum 3 years in any disciplines. Also, a minimum of 50 per cent in graduation is required. For reserved category candidates, it is 45 per cent.

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP): The exam is conducted for the admission to all the institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed) University for MBA courses.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT): Management Aptitude Test is conducted by All India Management Testing Service for admission to MBA programmes across the India.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET): MH-CET is conducted by Maharashtra Government for the admission for MBA and PGDM in Govt universities in Maharashtra state.

Indian Business School Aptitude Test (IBSAT): IBSAT is conducted by Indian Business School for students seeking for MBA courses.

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE): The UPSEE is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Technical University for admission in MBA courses.

Overseas universities

Graduate Management Admission Test: The GMAT is an entrance examination for admission to over 2100 foreign universities. The candidates after cracking GMAT will get into different management programmes including MBA, Master of Finance programme, etc.

Graduate Record Examinations (GRE): The examination is conducted for admission in business schools in the United States and other countries. The examination is conducted in over 160 countries.

Postgraduate in Engineering; M.Tech, ME

GATE- The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 is conducted in a computer-based format for 24 subjects. Based on scores attained in GATE, students can apply for admission to master’s level courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The exam is also accepted for recruitment at several government-run companies or public sector undertakings. (PSUs). The application forms releases in September and the exam is held in February.

JAM– The Joint Admission Test (JAT) is conducted for admission to MSc, MSc-PhD and other postgraduate and doctorate level courses at IITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) this year. The JAM score is also used for admission to other centrally-funded technical institutions including NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab and IISERs. This year, the exam is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

CEED– The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2019 is conducted for admission to postgraduate design courses. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for M.Design courses at IITs.

HSEE– Every year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) conducts Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination or HSEE for admission to the master programme offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS).

Law Entrance exams

CLAT– Every year, Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree law programmes. Both the undergraduate and postgraduate papers are two hours long and is held in May. While the UG paper will be for 200 marks, the PG paper will carry 150 marks. The CLAT exam will have a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong.

LSAT– In collaboration with the US-based Law School Admissions Council (LSAC), the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India is held every year for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. There are over 80 law schools in India that accept LSAT scores for admissions.

All India Bar Examination (AIBE)- All India Bar Examination, AIBE is an open book exam which tests an aspirant’s knowledge of the law. It is held in 11 languages and the aspirants need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent score to clear AIBE exam.

Last year, the exam was conducted on June 10 to grant permission to law graduates to practice law. Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI.

Master’s courses in architecture and entrance examination

NATA

The entrance examination is conducted every year for admission to architecture course in various institutes in the country. It measures the applicant’s aptitude for architecture and focuses on their drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability. The scorecard from this test is valid for two years from the year of appearing.

PG exams in Design course

CEED: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay conducted the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2019 for admission to Master in Design (M.Design) courses at IITs.

FDDI M.Des course: The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) conducted the entrance examination for Master’s in Design (M.Des) course. The institute is credited with National Importance (INI) status.

Agriculture Entrance exams (PG)

ICAR AIEEA PG: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) for seats in postgraduate (PG) courses.

GBUPAT: The GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology conducted the entrance examination for various Master’s courses in agriculture. The paper consists of objective questions.

IGKV CET: Indira Gandhi Krishi Vidyalaya, Raipur conducted the entrance examination for various postgraduate courses in Agriculture in the university. The candidates need to possess a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate in graduation to apply for the admission.

MCAER PG CET: The Maharashtra Agricultural Universities examination board conducted the postgraduate common entrance test for admission to various PG courses in the varsity.

OUAT: Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology conducted the entrance examination for the various PG courses in Agriculture in the university. The examination is conducted every year in the month of June.