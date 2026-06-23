NEET aspirant from Bokaro becomes CBSE Class 12 Science topper after Biology re-evaluation

After Ranchi’s Avni Kejriwal secured a perfect 500 out of 500 following re-evaluation, another CBSE Class 12 student, Aditya Mishra, has emerged as a joint national topper in the Science stream after his Biology score was revised upward by three marks. With the increase, his score in the best five subjects now stands at 498 out of 500.

“I want to serve mankind as a doctor,” Aditya said on Tuesday, reflecting on his journey from the original results to the revised score.

When CBSE announced the Class 12 results on May 13, Aditya scored 99.20% in aggregate, with 96 marks in biology. However, his teachers encouraged him to apply for re-evaluation. “My teachers thought the score was less than expected. Since I was busy preparing for the NEET examination, I did not focus much on it,” he said. His parents and teachers subsequently submitted the paper for re-evaluation, which added three marks, taking his biology score to 99.