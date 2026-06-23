NEET aspirant from Bokaro becomes CBSE Class 12 Science topper after Biology re-evaluation

After Ranchi’s Avni Kejriwal secured a perfect 500 out of 500 following re-evaluation, another CBSE Class 12 student, Aditya Mishra, has emerged as a joint national topper in the Science stream after his Biology score was revised upward by three marks. With the increase, his score in the best five subjects now stands at 498 out of 500.
“I want to serve mankind as a doctor,” Aditya said on Tuesday, reflecting on his journey from the original results to the revised score.
When CBSE announced the Class 12 results on May 13, Aditya scored 99.20% in aggregate, with 96 marks in biology. However, his teachers encouraged him to apply for re-evaluation. “My teachers thought the score was less than expected. Since I was busy preparing for the NEET examination, I did not focus much on it,” he said. His parents and teachers subsequently submitted the paper for re-evaluation, which added three marks, taking his biology score to 99.
Overall, Aditya scored 100 marks each in English Core, Chemistry, and Painting, along with 99 each in Physics and Biology. He shares the top position in the Science stream with Sonakshi Goyal, a student from Kanpur.
DPS Bokaro principal A S Gangwar said the school was proud of him, calling him a consistent and attentive student. “Biology has always been his favourite subject, and he has been preparing for the NEET examination. When we saw his marks in biology, we thought the paper could be challenged for re-evaluation,” Gangwar said.
Aditya, son of Prajesh Chandra Mishra, chief general manager (finance) at SAIL Refractory Unit, and homemaker Sushmita Mishra, also appeared for the NEET-UG re-examination held on Sunday after his original May attempt was cancelled. “I appeared for the re-examination and am expecting positive results,” he said.
Aditya said he studied five to six hours daily, using his phone and laptop for preparation.
—with inputs from PTI