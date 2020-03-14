NEET application correction facility reopens

NTA NEET: Make corrections at ntaneet.nic.in. (Representational image) NTA NEET: Make corrections at ntaneet.nic.in. (Representational image)

NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the application correction facility for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. Earlier, the correction facility had concluded by January 31, which now has been made available again. The correction facility will now be available till March 19, 12 am.

If any candidate has any error in their application form, they can correct it by visiting the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. For candidates belonging to Jammu Kashmir who have submitted applications forms through offline mode will get their details through SMS and email. Candidates, advises the NTA, need to check their particulars and make amends, if needed.

NEET 2020: How to make correction in application form

Step 1: Visit the official website – nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET-UG button

Step 3: A new window will open, follow it

Step 4: On the new window, click on applicant log-in under ‘links’

Step 5: Log-in using user-id and password and make changes

Step 6: Modify the details and then click on ‘preview and submit’

Step 7: One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered number. Enter it on the page

Step 6: Take a printout of correction slip for future references

As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, a total of 15,93,452 lakh candidates have applied for NEET 2020 – a rise of 4.87 per cent from last year. The number of applications from the Jammu and Kashmir region has also gone up as compared to last year, despite the internet restrictions in the area thanks to the offline facility provided by the NTA.

